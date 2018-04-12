Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Asante Solutions (PUMP) Share Price

Media headlines about Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Asante Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7409542015027 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Asante Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 914,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,417. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

