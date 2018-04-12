Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

ABG stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,422.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig T. Monaghan sold 28,575 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,963,102.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig T. Monaghan sold 15,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,825 shares of company stock worth $3,488,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/asbury-automotive-group-abg-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.