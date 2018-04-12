Wedbush Trims Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Target Price to $67.00

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $62.91. 98,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,488. Ascendis Pharma has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $69.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 12,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wedbush Trims Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Target Price to $67.00” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/ascendis-pharma-asnd-price-target-lowered-to-67-00-at-wedbush-updated.html.

About Ascendis Pharma

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.