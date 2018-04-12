Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) and Tencent (TCEHY) Financial Analysis

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ: ASCMA) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ascent Capital Group has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tencent pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ascent Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Tencent pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Capital Group and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Capital Group -19.43% -62.29% -5.12% Tencent 30.08% 26.08% 12.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Ascent Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tencent shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ascent Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ascent Capital Group and Tencent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Tencent 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ascent Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 197.62%. Tencent has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Ascent Capital Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ascent Capital Group is more favorable than Tencent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascent Capital Group and Tencent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Capital Group $553.46 million 0.09 -$107.55 million ($8.83) -0.44 Tencent $36.39 billion 13.94 $10.94 billion $0.94 56.78

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Capital Group. Ascent Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tencent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tencent beats Ascent Capital Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and home automation services. The company also provides maintenance and wholesale contract monitoring services to other security alarm companies. It markets and sells its products through a network of authorized dealers. The company was formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Capital Group, Inc. in July 2011. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online/mobile games, community VAS, and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms; instant messaging services; and online literature services. The company's online advertising services include display advertising; and delivery of pay-for click, pay-for download, or pay-for instant display advertisements. The company also provides payment related, cloud, and other services. In addition, it is involved in the development of software and provision of information technology services; asset management business; design and production of advertisement; development and operation of online games; and provision of online music entertainment services. Tencent Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships with Dentsu Aegis Network and Ubisoft. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

