ASML (ASML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ASML from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ASML to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Santander downgraded ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.29.

Shares of ASML traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,391. The company has a market capitalization of $87,850.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. ASML has a 1-year low of $126.03 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $1.7181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in ASML by 5,802.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 378,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

