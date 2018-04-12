ASOS.com’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS.com (LON:ASC) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 7,030 ($99.36) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASOS.com from GBX 5,725 ($80.92) to GBX 7,050 ($99.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group raised shares of ASOS.com to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($70.67) to GBX 9,000 ($127.21) in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of ASOS.com from GBX 6,800 ($96.11) to GBX 8,300 ($117.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs upped their price objective on shares of ASOS.com from GBX 6,100 ($86.22) to GBX 7,300 ($103.18) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($98.94) price objective on shares of ASOS.com in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,217.89 ($102.02).

Shares of ASC stock traded down GBX 356 ($5.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,504 ($91.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.29 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,770 ($109.82).

About ASOS.com

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

