Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.433025656639 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AZPN traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,767. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5,937.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Aspen Technology to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 6,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $451,664.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,748.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,308 shares of company stock worth $3,929,379. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

