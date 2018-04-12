Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Assembly Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5485925117159 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ASMB opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $953.24, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36.

ASMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

In related news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,550. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

