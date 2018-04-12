Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €17.00 ($20.99) target price by equities research analysts at UBS in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup set a €13.80 ($17.04) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs set a €13.80 ($17.04) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.80 ($17.04) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.33 ($20.16).

BIT:G traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €15.73 ($19.42). The stock had a trading volume of 13,790,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a one year high of €16.48 ($20.35).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €17.00 Price Target at UBS” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/assicurazioni-generali-g-given-a-17-00-price-target-by-ubs-analysts-updated.html.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.