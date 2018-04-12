Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €20.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €20.40 ($25.19) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($20.37) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays set a €14.40 ($17.78) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.33 ($20.16).

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at €15.73 ($19.42) on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($20.35).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

