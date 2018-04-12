Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.38 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $344,138.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 8,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $191,887.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $662,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,568 shares of company stock worth $3,621,898. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 4,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,369.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,915. The company has a market cap of $3,746.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

