AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.43 to $36.70 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.12.

AZN traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $36.36. 3,596,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $92,931.95, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $133,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

