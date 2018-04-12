AstraZeneca (AZN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “AstraZeneca has a strong product portfolio and is one of the key players in the global cardiovascular market. It has been very active on the acquisition and partnership front and expects to continue pursuing accretive deals. AstraZeneca’s core products like Nexium, Crestor and Seroquel are facing generic competition, which is hurting sales growth. The diabetes franchise also faces stiff competition. Nonetheless, AstraZeneca’s newer drugs like Tagrisso and Brilinta should keep contributing to the top line while several launches are underway across each of the therapeutic areas, Oncology, CV metabolism and Respiratory. Meanwhile, cost-cutting initiatives should drive the bottom line. AstraZeneca also has a promising late-stage pipeline that includes immuno-oncology candidates. Imfinzi is a key drug in the pipeline. AstraZeneca’s shares outperformed the industry this year so far.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Jefferies Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.43 to $36.70 in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.36. 3,596,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,653. The company has a market cap of $92,931.95, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $36.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

