AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $48,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,406,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,303,000 after buying an additional 310,389 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,224,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after buying an additional 621,831 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $36.36. 3,596,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $92,931.95, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/astrazeneca-plc-azn-shares-sold-by-millennium-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.