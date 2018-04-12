AstroNova (ALOT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th.

NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,763. The company has a market cap of $111.17, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Kokino LLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 97,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc, formerly Astro-Med, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems. The Company operates through two segments: QuickLabel and Test & Measurement (T&M). The Company offers both hardware and software, which incorporate technologies in order to acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats.

