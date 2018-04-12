Asure Software (ASUR) PT Set at $20.00 by Barrington Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) has been given a $20.00 target price by Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.04% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,564,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 380,570 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Asure Software by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 129,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

