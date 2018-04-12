ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.71 Million

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002483 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,646.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.64 or 0.09194010 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00033878 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00190727 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.01690740 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00020952 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00016572 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002071 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 53,363,883 coins and its circulating supply is 41,387,083 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATB coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency designed to solve some of the most pressing issues in the current crypto landscape, such as scalability, energency efficiency and more. ATB coin features some of the most recent technologies in the blockchain space such as the SegWit update and Lightning Network making it more efficient, flexible, and agile. ATB coin comes with an array of lightweight and user-friendly wallets—for desktop, iOS, Android, and web.”

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to purchase ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

