Athene (ATH) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

Headlines about Athene (NYSE:ATH) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Athene earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.2634415389478 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of ATH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,275. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $9,593.11, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.46. Athene had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manfred Puffer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $4,254,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,554,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,778,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,050. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

