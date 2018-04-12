Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. FIG Partners raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,410. The firm has a market cap of $490.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million. equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 6,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $120,874.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/atlantic-capital-bancshares-acbi-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

