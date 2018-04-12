Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,523 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.20% of Atlassian worth $99,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5,567.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,955.33 and a beta of 2.29. Atlassian has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $62.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $212.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

