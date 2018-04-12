TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 154.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 398,996 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Atmos Energy worth $56,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of ATO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.68. 297,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,327.15, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $93.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

