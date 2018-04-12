AtriCure (ATRC) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Headlines about AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AtriCure earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical device company an impact score of 45.0501425062672 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

ATRC stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,862. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.11, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.26.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $68,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

