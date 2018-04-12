Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 5,079 Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,489,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,865,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,356,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,677,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,360,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,645 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Donovan acquired 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 21,041,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,940,811. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $219,837.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo cut their price target on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

