AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “AUDIOCODES LTD designs, develops and markets enabling technologies and communication components for the transmission of voice, fax and modem over packet networks. Newly developed Voice over IP gateways as well as DSL and ATM access devices, enable packet networks to carry voice and data more efficiently and at lower cost than traditional telephone networks. They are a provider of voice over packet communication components that empower the development of equipment for these emerging markets. “

AUDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $200.11, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the third quarter worth $713,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 859,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 222,430 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AudioCodes by 112.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks.

