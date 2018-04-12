AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $14,904.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. During the last week, AudioCoin has traded up 71.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00725117 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006830 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000680 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001798 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00099017 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00030547 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 865,664,543 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to buy AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

