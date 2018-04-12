Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($108.64) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €57.00 ($70.37) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.20 ($92.84).

ETR:NDA opened at €68.82 ($84.96) on Thursday. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €56.64 ($69.93) and a 1-year high of €86.80 ($107.16).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

