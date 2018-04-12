FY2019 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada (ACQ) Increased by Analyst

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoCanada in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

TSE ACQ opened at C$23.37 on Monday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$17.46 and a twelve month high of C$26.11.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of C$733.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$720.78 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc (AutoCanada) is a Canada-based multi-location automobile dealership company. The Company offers a diversified range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products and other after-market products.

