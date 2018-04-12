ADP (ADP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, April 5th. The brokerage presently has a $131.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ADP have gained 2.9% in the past six months, outperforming the industry's gain of 2.2%. Further, ADP is one of the world’s leading providers of HCM solutions and integrated computing solutions to vehicle dealers. We note that ADP holds a dominant position in the payroll processing and HCM market, primarily owing to its robust product portfolio. Moreover, with WorkMarket acquisition, the company will be able to integrate its human capital management tools with WorkMarket’s contingent workers platform, thus enhancing its offerings. However, we expect investments in new initiatives will continue to weigh on the company’s bottom-line results. Moreover, rising unemployment levels will negatively impact the company. Further, increasing competition is a major headwind.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of ADP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.02 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADP in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of ADP in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ADP from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,552. ADP has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $125.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,379.39, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. ADP had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ADP will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Maria Black sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $213,819.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,639.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $28,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,161 shares of company stock worth $12,037,893. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ADP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ADP during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in ADP by 20.0% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 307,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADP by 9,971.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADP during the fourth quarter worth about $16,081,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADP

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

