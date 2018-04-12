Analysts Offer Predictions for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s FY2019 Earnings (APR)

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 120.10%. The company had revenue of C$10.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE:APR opened at C$9.95 on Wednesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$11.65.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

