AutoWeb (AUTO) PT Set at $6.00 by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price objective on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised AutoWeb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet cut AutoWeb from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut AutoWeb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoWeb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.97.

Shares of AutoWeb stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.26. 59,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,890. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.71, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). AutoWeb had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 45.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. equities analysts anticipate that AutoWeb will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoWeb news, EVP Kimberly Boren sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $53,200.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as an automotive marketing services company in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions.

