Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Stock Price

News coverage about AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AvalonBay Communities earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5379545062482 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.28. 458,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,859. The company has a market cap of $23,032.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $152.65 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $555.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

