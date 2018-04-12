Citigroup Cuts Avery Dennison (AVY) Price Target to $125.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, April 5th. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of AVY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.82. The company had a trading volume of 38,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,256. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9,351.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $325,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 21,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $2,495,291.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,764.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,409 shares of company stock valued at $18,288,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,657,000 after acquiring an additional 209,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 233,134 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,145,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,528,000 after buying an additional 637,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after buying an additional 59,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,046,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,226,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

