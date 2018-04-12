FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Beaufort Securities began coverage on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a speculative buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

Shares of LON:ASO traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.67). The stock had a trading volume of 188,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,862. Avesoro Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($4.03).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Avesoro Resources (ASO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/avesoro-resources-aso-corporate-rating-reaffirmed-at-finncap-updated-updated-updated.html.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile

Avesoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interest in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia. It also has a gold exploration permit in Cameroon. The company was formerly known as Aureus Mining Inc and changed its name to Avesoro Resources Inc in December 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Avesoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avesoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.