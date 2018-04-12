Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) Receives $10.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Avianca from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS raised Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avianca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avianca by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Avianca by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 28,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Avianca in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avianca by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 119,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in Avianca by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 104,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,900. The company has a market capitalization of $714.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Avianca has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers.

