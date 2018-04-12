Aviva plc (AV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 557.38 ($7.82).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AV shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 606 ($8.51) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 567 ($7.96) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.58) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 623 ($8.75) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 603 ($8.46) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other news, insider Patricia Cross acquired 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 508 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £13,736.32 ($19,281.75). Insiders purchased 2,821 shares of company stock worth $1,433,767 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 488.90 ($6.86) on Thursday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 482.20 ($6.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($7.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $8.40.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

