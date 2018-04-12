Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 30,800 Shares of AVX Co. (AVX)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AVX were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AVX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVX stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,719.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.86. AVX Co. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. AVX had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AVX Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

In other news, insider Zahir Dhanani acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 633,000 shares of company stock worth $70,030. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AVX Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products.

