Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) Shares Bought by Axa

AXA lifted its stake in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. AXA’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANDV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Andeavor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andeavor during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Andeavor during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Andeavor by 1,030.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 68,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,290,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANDV. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Andeavor in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Andeavor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Andeavor in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

In other Andeavor news, VP Blane W. Peery sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $90,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 51,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $6,254,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,024 shares of company stock worth $39,348,881. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Andeavor stock traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $110.13. 2,063,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,229. Andeavor has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $121.71. The stock has a market cap of $16,958.69, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.81). Andeavor had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Andeavor will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

