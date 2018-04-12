Axa Purchases 7,600 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

AXA boosted its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. AXA’s holdings in AES were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AES by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 312,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AES by 39.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,449,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AES by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,448,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 244,353 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.29. 5,565,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,149,385. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $7,549.43, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. AES had a positive return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AES from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price objective on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS began coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. It is organized into six strategic business units (SBUs): the United States; Andes; Brazil; Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC); Europe, and Asia.

