Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AAXN shares. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase set a $37.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum set a $37.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 36,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $1,322,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $337,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAXN traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. 715,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,789. The company has a market cap of $2,260.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.88 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.59%. equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

