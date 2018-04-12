AXT Inc (AXTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 202,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,060. AXT has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $277.86, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. AXT had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

