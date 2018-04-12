B. Riley Financial (RILY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. B. Riley Financial earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.6462310243458 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RILY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,157. The company has a market capitalization of $520.21, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.82. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

B. Riley Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to repurchase $17.30 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

In other news, Chairman Bryant R. Riley bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $134,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bryant R. Riley purchased 221,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,036,553.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

