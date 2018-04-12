B. Riley Begins Coverage on Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA)

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 89.39% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sodastream International’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SODA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Sodastream International in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on shares of Sodastream International from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of SODA stock opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,153.88, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. Sodastream International has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $96.32.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $157.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.57 million. Sodastream International had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. analysts anticipate that Sodastream International will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SODA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, such as CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and other accessories, such as bottle cleaning materials and ice cube trays, as well as distributes Brita water filtration systems in Israel.

