B. Riley Lowers Radian Group (RDN) Price Target to $20.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

RDN opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $3,480.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.32 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Radian Group by 703.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 496,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 434,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Radian Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,842,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,582,000 after purchasing an additional 103,941 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Radian Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

