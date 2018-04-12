Clarus Securities Comments on B2Gold’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Clarus Securities analyst J. Spratt forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$5.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.47.

BTO stock opened at C$3.61 on Monday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.96 and a twelve month high of C$4.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of C$220.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$275.31 million.

In other B2Gold news, Director Bongani Mtshisi sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Also, insider Eduard Bartz sold 75,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$286,500.00.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia.

