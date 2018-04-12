B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.40 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.55.

Shares of BTO traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,706. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.96 and a 12 month high of C$4.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$220.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.31 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.05%.

In other B2Gold news, insider Eduard Bartz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$286,500.00. Also, Director Bongani Mtshisi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia.

