Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Shares Down 2.5%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 1,744,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,809,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

BW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.30 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $165.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.71 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,512,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,998. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/babcock-wilcox-enterprises-bw-shares-down-2-5.html.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

