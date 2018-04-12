Badger Meter (BMI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Badger Meter earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.8275264644147 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

BMI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 48,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,573. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $1,346.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $89,462.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $98,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock worth $1,734,158 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

