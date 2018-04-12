Baker Hughes, a GE (BHGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Jaffray

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Baker Hughes, a GE’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut their price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.61.

Baker Hughes, a GE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,347. Baker Hughes, a GE has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13,053.55, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes, a GE will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes, a GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

