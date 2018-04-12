Ball (BLL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corporation remains optimistic about the U.S. tax reform which will likely benefit its end markets. It expects free cash flow to be around $900 million and capital spending to be at least $600 million in 2018. The company will gain from expected synergy benefits from the Rexam acquisition. Focus on expanding geographic footprint and long-term strategy will also stoke growth. Its continuous effort to make progress on global finance transformation projects and corporate cost cutting initiatives also bode well. Moreover, Ball Corporation will execute numerous growth capital and network optimization projects to enhance customers' access to its innovative specialty container portfolio. The stock has also outperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Ball from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ball from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.38.

NYSE:BLL opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,066.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ball’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 18,660 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $735,950.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover sold 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $89,562.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,983. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

