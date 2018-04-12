Ball Co. (BLL) VP Scott C. Morrison Sells 2,228 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,228 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $88,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 408,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,283,696.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 2,217,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,066.74, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Ball had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

